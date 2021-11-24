$0.66 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCB opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.