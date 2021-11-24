Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $204.53 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

