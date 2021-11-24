Welch & Forbes LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.