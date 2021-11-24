IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

