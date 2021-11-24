Head to Head Comparison: Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) & VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Trillium Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $20.99 million 2.55 -$255.57 million ($1.77) -0.56 Trillium Therapeutics $150,000.00 12,907.39 -$59.35 million $0.62 29.74

Trillium Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VYNE Therapeutics. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trillium Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VYNE Therapeutics and Trillium Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trillium Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17

VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 750.00%. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -507.14% -128.61% -74.15% Trillium Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -18.66%

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats VYNE Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

