Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Now Covered by Cheuvreux

Equities research analysts at Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acciona in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acciona presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.19. Acciona has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $199.15.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

