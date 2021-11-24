Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $84.93 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $84.93 million and approximately $30.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.00 or 0.00374186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,715,457,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,651,831 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

