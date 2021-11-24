Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $132.16 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

