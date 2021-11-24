Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 538 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

