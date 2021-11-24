Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $276.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.15 and its 200-day moving average is $302.52. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,250 shares of company stock worth $148,469,635. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

