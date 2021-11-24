Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,469,635. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $276.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.52. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.54 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

