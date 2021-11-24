Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,801,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.84.

ADSK opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.60 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.