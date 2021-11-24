Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

