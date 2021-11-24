Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $195.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

