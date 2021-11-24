Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 835 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $291.42 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

