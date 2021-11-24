First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $24.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday.
FA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 in the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
