First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $24.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday.

FA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

