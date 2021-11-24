Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Price Target at €17.76

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.76 ($20.19).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOX shares. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AOX opened at €19.38 ($22.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.32).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

