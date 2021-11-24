Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Vonage by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vonage by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.63 on Friday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

