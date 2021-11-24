Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$15.97

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

Several research firms recently commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$11.72 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.81.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$244.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 0.8920618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

