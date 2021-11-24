Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $58.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.