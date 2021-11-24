Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) PT at C$15.97

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

EFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:EFN opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$11.72 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$244.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.8920618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

