SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SCBGF opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

