Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 7.1%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.34. Approximately 14,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,816,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.