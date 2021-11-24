Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 7.1%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.34. Approximately 14,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,816,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
