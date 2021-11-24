Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 129,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,310 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $2,082,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

