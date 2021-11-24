The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 295,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,762,130 shares.The stock last traded at $58.35 and had previously closed at $59.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock valued at $134,172,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.