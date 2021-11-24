Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Down to $190.39

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $190.39, but opened at $183.62. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $185.75, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

