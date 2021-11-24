Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 24,650 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cosan alerts:

CSAN stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.