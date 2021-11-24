Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $899,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,582,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,732,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.