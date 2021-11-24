Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,407.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,402.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

