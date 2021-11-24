Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

ESLT stock opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

