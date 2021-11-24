Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Plans GBX 2.88 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJG opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £115.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.98.

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

