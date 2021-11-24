Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Plans GBX 2.88 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AJG opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £115.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.98.
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
