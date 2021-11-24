Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.
Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
