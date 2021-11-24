Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

