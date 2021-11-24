Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $935.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $901.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

