Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $266.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

