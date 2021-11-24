Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

