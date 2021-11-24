Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,551 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.