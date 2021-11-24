Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.