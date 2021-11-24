Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

