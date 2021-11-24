MixMarvel (MIX) Trading 50.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $225.90 million and $86.92 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,555,423,112 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

