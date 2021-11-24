Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

