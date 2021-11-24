Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,207 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

