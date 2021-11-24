CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,160 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

