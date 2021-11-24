Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 99.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.