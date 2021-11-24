CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Declares GBX 3.50 Dividend

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 390.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £709.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

