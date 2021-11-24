Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.40 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.