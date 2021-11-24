Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,678 shares of company stock worth $20,722,185. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.