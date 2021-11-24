Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

Shares of PANHF opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.