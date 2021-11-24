Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.72.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $368,411,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

