PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $188.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.94. PayPal has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

