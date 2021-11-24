Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

AMADY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

